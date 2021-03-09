Menu
Kevin Calhoon
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Tri-Center High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Kevin J. Calhoon, age 52, of Logan, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly, March 3, 2021 in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Kevin was born May 27, 1968 in Council Bluffs to the late Larry G. and Frieda M. (Dreher) Calhoon, Sr. He graduated from Tri-Center High School, Neola, Iowa in 1987. In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Chuck" Calhoon. Kevin is survived by his siblings, Rod Calhoon, Teresa (Eldon) Hough, Larry Gene Calhoon, Jr., Jerry (Jamie) Calhoon, Laura (Ken) Levell, Eric (Janice) Calhoon; aunts, Fran (Joe) Minear, Frances Rollins; uncles, Paul (Gloria) Dreher, Joe Dreher; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola with a lunch following at the parish hall. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Neola, IA
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Neola, IA
