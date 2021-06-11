Kevin Gene Ostrander, age 66, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital June 9, 2021. Kevin was born January 29, 1955, in Clinton IA. He attended school in Atlantic, IA. Kevin was employed at OSI Industries in Oakland IA. He is preceded in death by his older brother Gale James Ostrander; his mother Mary Elizabeth Ostrander; great grandparents Albert and Elizabeth Rourick; father John (Johnny) Ostrander. Kevin is survived by his older brother Gary Ostrander of, Council Bluffs; older sister Mary Kay Fast, of Omaha; and younger sisters Shiela Snyder, of Fort Collins, CO., Cindy Jo Garten, of Iowa City, IA., and Angela Ostrander, of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews in the local area. Memorial Rosary Saturday 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.