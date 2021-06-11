Menu
Kevin Ostrander
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Kevin Gene Ostrander, age 66, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital June 9, 2021. Kevin was born January 29, 1955, in Clinton IA. He attended school in Atlantic, IA. Kevin was employed at OSI Industries in Oakland IA. He is preceded in death by his older brother Gale James Ostrander; his mother Mary Elizabeth Ostrander; great grandparents Albert and Elizabeth Rourick; father John (Johnny) Ostrander. Kevin is survived by his older brother Gary Ostrander of, Council Bluffs; older sister Mary Kay Fast, of Omaha; and younger sisters Shiela Snyder, of Fort Collins, CO., Cindy Jo Garten, of Iowa City, IA., and Angela Ostrander, of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews in the local area. Memorial Rosary Saturday 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Rosary
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sorry to hear of Kevin's passing...I remember you all so well...I lived across the street from you in Griswold...I had a twin sister and my dad was a barber...
Kristi Grennell Bequette
Friend
June 12, 2021
We lost a great classmate, Artie! Many fun times while they lasted in high school. RIP Kevin!
Corey Lee
School
June 12, 2021
I've often thought about the Ostrander kids and where they were. You, that I remember, were always fun. I graduated in 1968 in Griswold. So sorry for your loss.
Madonna Milne Jacobson
Other
June 11, 2021
