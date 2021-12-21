Kevin Lee Richardson, age 62, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 18, 2021, in the loving arms of his wife Penny at their home. Kevin was born November 12, 1959, in Des Moines, IA., to the late Dale and Betty Jane Richardson. He graduated from Des Moines Lincoln High School, and received his Bachelors Degree from Grand View University. Kevin was united in marriage to Penny A. McEntee, on November 2, 2001. They loved to travel together, and they especially enjoyed traveling to the ocean. Kevin will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He had a great sense of humor and a very dry wit! He was truly a gentle soul. He loved music, and golfing, where he has been a league member for over 24 years, poetry, the Dallas Cowboys, and Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Kevin has worked the past 15 years for Midwest Scaffold Services. as an accountant and office manager. It's a privately owned company, where the owners treated him as both a friend and part of the family. He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Betty Jane Richardson. Kevin is survived by his wife Penny; children James McEntee, Bradley Richardson, and Kristi Richardson; grandson Evan Swope; brothers Kenny (Therese), Keith (Cece), Kerry (Beth); sisters-in- law Julie Richardson, Pam (Jim) Friesen, Patty Pike; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 10:30 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.