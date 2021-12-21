Menu
Kevin Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Kevin Lee Richardson, age 62, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 18, 2021, in the loving arms of his wife Penny at their home. Kevin was born November 12, 1959, in Des Moines, IA., to the late Dale and Betty Jane Richardson. He graduated from Des Moines Lincoln High School, and received his Bachelors Degree from Grand View University. Kevin was united in marriage to Penny A. McEntee, on November 2, 2001. They loved to travel together, and they especially enjoyed traveling to the ocean. Kevin will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He had a great sense of humor and a very dry wit! He was truly a gentle soul. He loved music, and golfing, where he has been a league member for over 24 years, poetry, the Dallas Cowboys, and Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Kevin has worked the past 15 years for Midwest Scaffold Services. as an accountant and office manager. It's a privately owned company, where the owners treated him as both a friend and part of the family. He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Betty Jane Richardson. Kevin is survived by his wife Penny; children James McEntee, Bradley Richardson, and Kristi Richardson; grandson Evan Swope; brothers Kenny (Therese), Keith (Cece), Kerry (Beth); sisters-in- law Julie Richardson, Pam (Jim) Friesen, Patty Pike; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 10:30 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gene Morgan
December 21, 2021
Hello Family of Kevin L Richardson, Coincidentally Kevin and I met while working in the same office at Strategic Marketing over in the Old Mill area in Omaha many years ago. He was the company accountant and I was in a separate role as an account manager. We worked closely together when it came time for my accounts to pay their bills and Kevin to take that money and pay the company's bills. We also spent many times coordinating when it was "okay" for me to buy supplies and order necessities for the company. I will forever remember Kevin as a gentle giant. Always willing to spend time chatting, and always with that smile and a little chuckle. His sense of humor was one that took a second to land on your brain, which made the joke twice as funny. I hope he and you are surrounded by family and friends during this time of loss. Sincerely, Kevin M Richardson Omaha
Kevin M Richardson
Work
December 21, 2021
From all the Tingwalds, we offer our sympathy and prayers to Kevin´s family and wife Penny. KR was just a great guy. Always kept me laughing. He will be missed.
Andy Tingwald
Friend
December 21, 2021
