Kurt Thompson von Sternberg, Omaha, was born on August 11, 1958, in Middletown, CT to A. Carl and Millicent Jane Thompson von Sternberg. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1976 and Iowa State University in 1980. Kurt passed away tragically in a car accident on April 2, 2021, in Harrison County, Iowa. Kurt is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Paul, sister Millie, and father-in-law Donald Bertelsen. Survivors include his wife, Debra; children Josh Stone, Jake (Kathy) Stone, and Molly (Mike) Newman; grandchildren Casey Stone, Kalen and Karoline Stone, and Jay and Willy Newman; brother Mark (Lisa) von Sternberg and sisters Leanna (Ryan) Kehoe and Allena (Mark) Kindrachuk; step-mother Janet von Sternberg; mother-in-law Loretta Bertelsen; family-in-law Patti Bertelsen, Peg (Gary) Smiley, Pam (Gene) Gochenour, David (Diane) Bertelsen, Donna Peters, and Laurie (Mike) Cooper; nieces and nephews; family and friends. Memorials are suggested to Lauritzen Gardens Conservation Programs. A Memorial Service remembering Kurt will be on Saturday, October 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, Iowa. lnurnment at 3 p.m., at Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, Nebraska will follow a Celebration of Life lunch. The family requests that guests consider wearing masks at indoor services. We know that Kurt would want every precaution taken to protect any vulnerable guests in attendance. Thank you.