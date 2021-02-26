Kyler A. Bryan, age 18, passed away February 21, 2021. He was born May 22, 2002 in Council Bluffs, IA. He was preceded in death by his grandma, Julie Kessel-Schultz. Kyler is survived by his mother, Jenise (Frazier) Bryan; brother, Tylan Marquez; sisters, Morgan Bryan, Jaycee Bryan, Chloe Hoagland; grandparents, Chris and Troy Frazier, Tom Wagner and Tom Schultz; great grandparents, Sharon Espeseth; Alice Schwarte, and Jerry and Starr Schwarte; 5 aunts, 2 uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website. The family will direct memorials.