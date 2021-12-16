Menu
L. Kreider
1948 - 2021
L. Fred Kreider, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2021. He was born June 7, 1948, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Kenneth and Ella (Koranda) Kreider. He graduated from Omaha Westside High School Class of 1966. He is preceded by daughter, Julie and twin brothers, Kenneth and Keith. He is survived by son, Fred (Judith) Kreider; daughter, Rachel (Andrew) Brinkman; partner, Carol Ray and her children, Ronald, Thomas, and Tammy Ray, Amy Cockram, David Ray; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Young; one niece and one nephew. Memorial service, Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment will be in the Lewis Township Cemetery. A lunch will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
