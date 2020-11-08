Menu
Larry E. Arrick
Larry E. "Casey" Arrick, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 6, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Casey was born on October 19, 1941 in Neola, Iowa to the late Claude and Lillian (McGinty) Arrick. He graduated from Tri-Center High School, Neola in 1960. Casey went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in 1960 and retired as a finance clerk in 2002. He married Patricia Falconer on October 16, 1996. Casey was a member of the Eagles Club, UP Oldtimer's, and Baseball Oldtimer's. In addition to his parents, Casey was preceded in death by his son, Alan Arrick; 4 sisters, Mary (Richard) Kenealy, Rosie (Max) Schmaedeke, Gloria (George) Schroder, and Carol Hiller; and special dogs, Harlee and Charlee. Casey is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pat Arrick of Council Bluffs; daughter, Shelley (Mike) Peters of Bailey, Colo.; grandchildren, Lauren (Colin) Hanley, and Kyle and Christopher Peters; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Jace Hanley; step-son, Jeff Cochran of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law, Bill Hiller of McClelland, Iowa; special dog, Kaysee; and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Nov
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
