Larry L. Garretson, age 58, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 6, 2020, north of Glenwood. Larry was born March 15, 1962, in Omaha, NE., to the late Jerry L. and Connie J. Garretson. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School. Larry proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1985-1996, mostly at Miramar Naval Base in San Diego. He received many medals and was a F-14 System Aircraft Technician and later worked at the Union Pacific Railroad and retired from there. Larry loved his Harley-Davidson and his 1978 bright yellow Kawasaki KZ 1000 Ltd. motorcycles. He loved camping and the Oklahoma Sooners. He is preceded in death by his mother Connie Jean Clark; father Jerry Lee Garretson. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Rhonda Garretson; two daughters Jennifer Garretson and Alexis Theos; many friends and family. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 8 p. m. Funeral service Thursday 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website. Simply click on Larry's obituary page. Military rites by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family will direct memorials. Social distancing and mask's are required.