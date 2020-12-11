Larry D. Rich, age 69, died December 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Rich. Larry is survived by his wife, Jane Rich; sons, Troy Dean Rich and Jason Alan Rich (Cherish); mother, Emma Jean Rich; siblings, Connie Booton (Dan), Bob Rich (Joanne), LuAnn Ruff (Andy), Lori Dreager (Mark); grandchildren, Alexander Brown and Riley Rich; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday December 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. The family will direct memorials
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 11, 2020.