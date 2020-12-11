Menu
Larry D. Rich
Larry D. Rich, age 69, died December 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Rich. Larry is survived by his wife, Jane Rich; sons, Troy Dean Rich and Jason Alan Rich (Cherish); mother, Emma Jean Rich; siblings, Connie Booton (Dan), Bob Rich (Joanne), LuAnn Ruff (Andy), Lori Dreager (Mark); grandchildren, Alexander Brown and Riley Rich; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday December 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. The family will direct memorials

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We love you Larry. Aunt Jane and Troy I´m so sorry for your loss. I wish I could take away your pain. I´m so grateful we have so many memories of all the fun we had. And I´m so relieved he´s in heaven with grandpa. We love you all. Praying always.
Becky and kids
December 30, 2020
Jane, I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May your memories help you to heal your heart.
Denise Whitehill Taylor
December 14, 2020
Hello Jane so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kristin Bell
December 13, 2020
Dear sweet Jane, So sorry hun. Many prayers to you, your boys, family, and friends.
Karla Burroughs
December 13, 2020
Jane, I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family. R.H.P. Larry.
Crystal Bonner
December 13, 2020
Prayers go out to Bob and family. Enjoyed playing baseball with Larry in high school.
Roger Smith
December 11, 2020
Ryan Nielsen
December 11, 2020
