Larry Dean Rockwell, age 70, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at his home, on January 3, 2022. Larry was born August 29, 1951, in Red Oak, Iowa, to the late Dean M. and Nettie B. (Davis) Rockwell. He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1969 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1986, during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. Larry earned a Bachelor of Science Degree (Summa Cum Laude) from Troy State University. While in the U.S. Air Force, Larry was a flight software engineer. He married Marliss Haworth on April 1, 1990, in Council Bluffs. Larry was a member of the Military Officer's Association, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Gamma Beta Phi Society and Alpha Sigma Lambda; past-member of C.A.S.A., past City of Council Bluffs Human Relations Commissioner, past city councilman, in Red Oak, and past member of S.I.D. He also served as a chaplain for the Council Bluffs Police Department. Larry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marliss Rockwell; stepsons, Andrew and Travis Johnston; grandchildren, Cole, Aiden and Eva Johnston; sister, Joanne B. Adams; nephew, Rick Adams; niece, Debra Adams; other relatives and many friends. Memorial service, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorial contributions are suggested to Midlands Humane Society or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 8, 2022.