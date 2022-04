Larry Wallis age 70, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan, Iowa.