Laura E. Behrens, age 38, passed away November 15, 2020. She was born February 15, 1982 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard "Dick" and Jean Behrens, LaVerne Goss. Laura is survived by her husband, Andrew Winans; children, Jayden Behrens and Zoey Boham; parents, Richard and Cece Behrens; brother, Jeremy Behrens (Bonnie); grandmother, Peggy Goss; mother-in-law, Carla Zavala; 4 nieces and 1 nephew; aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial service is Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.