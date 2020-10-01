Menu
Lavonne Bonnie Brown
Lavonne Bonnie Brown age 90 years, passed away September 30, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Lavonne was born, September 6, 1930 to the late Ted and Bonnie (Palmer) Samuelson, and was united in marriage to Clyde Brown on October 25, 1947 in Charter Oak Iowa. Together they raised their sons Randy and Tim. Clyde passed away in 2003. Lavonne is also preceded by her brother, Leonard Samuelson and sister, Delores Ward as well as her parents. Survivors include sons Randy, wife Marilyn, Tim, wife Julie all Council Bluffs; grandchildren and spouses: Douglas and Lacey Brown, Manhattan, KS; David and Arkay Brown, Ankeny, IA; Beth and Charley Serrill, North Mankato, MN; Joey Brown and Landy, San Diego, CA; Honorary grandson Todd Clark, Council Bluffs; great-grandchildren: Hannah and Elliot Brown, Manhattan, KS; James and Anna Brown, Ankeny, IA; Penny Serrill, North Mankato, MN. Open visitation Friday 9 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Due to the Covid Pandemic no family members will be present for visitation. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Home preferred.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 1, 2020.
