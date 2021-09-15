Menu
Lavonne Pilling
Lavonne Faye Pilling, known as Bonnie, age 98, of Council Bluffs, Iowa (formerly of Macedonia) passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She is survived by her children, Nancy Griffin of Centralia, MO; Hubert Pilling and friend (Barby James) of Council Bluffs, IA , and Don (Carol) Pilling of Urbandale, IA; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Marilyn Pilling of Council Bluffs, IA; along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Macedonia United Methodist Church in Macedonia. Family will be present to greet friends at the church an hour before the service. Burial will be in the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation (family will not be present) will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson, IA from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials are to Macedonia United Methodist Church or Macedonia Historical Society.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sep
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Macedonia United Methodist Church
Macedonia, IA
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Macedonia United Methodist Church
Macedonia, IA
Hubert sorry to hear about your mother
John and elaine reid
September 15, 2021
