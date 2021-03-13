Menu
Lawrence Collinson
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Lawrence D. Collinson, age 79, Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday March 11th, 2021, surrounded by his family. Lawrence was born November 21, 1941, in Iowa City, Iowa to the late Clyde and Ann (Rachels) Collinson. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. From April 21,1959, to April 10,1963. Lawrence was a lifetime and faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church and was active in the Council Bluffs Church Softball Leagues. He worked for the City of Council Bluffs for over 34 years in the Treatment Plant Operations, retiring in 1997, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He was united in marriage to Betty (Kathy) Hansen on September 17, 1977, and is preceded in death by his sister, Patty Lillich; twin brother, Larry Collinson; brothers, Clyde Collinson Jr and Charles Collinson. Survivors include his wife of almost 44 years, Kathy; children and spouses, Tommy (Tammy) Collinson, Scott (Angela) Collinson, Kimberly (Fred) Williams, Jennifer (Spencer) Johnson, Jody (Troy Sr.) Miller; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Max) Thomas, Carolyn Mass; and many nieces and nephews. Prayer Service Monday 6 p.m. followed by Visitation until 8 p.m. at funeral home. Funeral services: Tuesday 10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #2. Luncheon to follow back at Faith Lutheran. Family has suggested memorials to Amedisys Foundation at Asera Care Hospice and Faith Lutheran Church.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
2100 S. 11th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
We just saw in the Sunday paper of Lawrence's passing. Tommy, Scott, and Kim - we are so very sorry for your loss and wish you peace and comfort in this difficult time. Love, Joan Bunten and Deanne Bunten Herweg
DEANNE HERWEG and JOAN BUNTEN
March 16, 2021
Kathy, My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Brenda (Casner) Krivanek
March 15, 2021
I am truly so sorry for your loss. Lawrence was one of the sweetest, kindest man we knew. He will be missed by all but he is in such a better place. Heaven just received an Angel
Birdie and John VanBuskirk
March 14, 2021
Semper Fi Marine.
MARVIN D JAMES
March 13, 2021
