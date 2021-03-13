Lawrence D. Collinson, age 79, Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday March 11th, 2021, surrounded by his family. Lawrence was born November 21, 1941, in Iowa City, Iowa to the late Clyde and Ann (Rachels) Collinson. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. From April 21,1959, to April 10,1963. Lawrence was a lifetime and faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church and was active in the Council Bluffs Church Softball Leagues. He worked for the City of Council Bluffs for over 34 years in the Treatment Plant Operations, retiring in 1997, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He was united in marriage to Betty (Kathy) Hansen on September 17, 1977, and is preceded in death by his sister, Patty Lillich; twin brother, Larry Collinson; brothers, Clyde Collinson Jr and Charles Collinson. Survivors include his wife of almost 44 years, Kathy; children and spouses, Tommy (Tammy) Collinson, Scott (Angela) Collinson, Kimberly (Fred) Williams, Jennifer (Spencer) Johnson, Jody (Troy Sr.) Miller; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Max) Thomas, Carolyn Mass; and many nieces and nephews. Prayer Service Monday 6 p.m. followed by Visitation until 8 p.m. at funeral home. Funeral services: Tuesday 10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #2. Luncheon to follow back at Faith Lutheran. Family has suggested memorials to Amedisys Foundation at Asera Care Hospice and Faith Lutheran Church.