Leanna Pauline Evans, 81, of West Liberty, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home in West Liberty. Leanna was born September 28, 1939, in Council Bluffs, Iowa the daughter of Russell and Ila (Greenwood) Smith. On August 24, 1973 she was united in marriage to Walter Evans, the love of her life. Leanna was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, St. Louis Cardinals and racing fan, and never shied away from letting everyone know, too. She spent many years in a variety of jobs, but totally reveled in her favorite position, Mom. Although she was a mother to a few, if she welcomed you into her home, she was always your mom. She is survived by her children: Kay (Mike) Metheny of Tipton, Iowa; LuAnn (Mike) Helm of Tipton, Iowa; Russ Rockwell of Centralia, Washington; Michele (James) Stuart of Des Allemandes, Louisiana; Dennis (Sheila) Evans of Anamosa, Iowa, Todd Roberts of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Cathi Evans of Oxford, Iowa, and Scooter (Kristen) Evans of West Liberty, Iowa. Also 23 grandchildren, 35 3/4 , great grandchildren and 4 great great-grand-childeren. Three siblings: Jack (Sharon) Smith of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sherrie McCrery of Glenwood, Iowa and LaDonna Katschman of Sioux Rapids, Iowa as well as her dog Boo. She was preceded in death by her, parents, husband Walt who obviously was having too much fun upstairs, and needed to be reined in and dog Freckles. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11 to 2 p.m., at the West Liberty Community Center 1204 North Calhoun St., West Liberty, Iowa with memorial services beginning at 2 p.m., followed by graveside services held at North Prairie Cemetery in West Liberty, Iowa. Luncheon will follow at the West Liberty Community Center. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Leanna's family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 10, 2021.