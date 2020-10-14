Leland (Lee) Lloyd Van Horn, age 90, passed away October 9, 2020, at Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. Leland was born February 4, 1930, in Ord, NE., to the late Lloyd and Clara (Severance) VanHorn. He was the 7th child of 8 children born to Lloyd and Clara. He was raised in North Loup, NE and graduated from North Loup High School in 1948. As a Corporal, Lee proudly served his country in the US Army from 1948-1952 during the Korean War. He later attended and graduated from Grand Island Business College and Omaha University. Settling into life in the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro, Leland worked as an Accountant for Vickers Corporation/ Sperry Vickers, Inc. for 36 years, retiring in 1990. He also was a Tax Preparer for H&R Block before retiring in 2007. Lee was a longtime member and an elder of Faith Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, IA. Though he spent his last 11 years between Marshalltown, Panora and Perry Iowa, Lee always considered home to be in Council Bluffs and North Loup. Leland is preceded in death by family members: Jacquelyn (Taylor) VanHorn, Victoria (Witham) Wilkinson, parents Lloyd and Clara, and six siblings: Lyle (Amy) Van Horn, Ruby (Alvin) Meyer, Merlyn Van Horn, Harold Van Horn, Muriel (Walter) Tolfa, Merna (Allen) Babcock. Surviving family members are: Melissa (Jack) Hoffmockel, Pamela (Scott) Hetzel, Valarie (Witham) Warner and Gerald Warner, James (Christine) Witham, Cory (Deb) Scoular, his younger brother Carroll (Terry) Van Horn, and five generations of family and friends. Visitation Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church. Military rites by American Legion Post #2. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials to Kidney Foundation and/or Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 14, 2020.