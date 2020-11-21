Leona R. Andersen, age 84, passed away November 18, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Leona was born in Council Bluffs on April 20, 1936, to the late Clint and Florence (Bostwick) McMullen. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School. Leona and husband Roger operated Andersen Distributing for both the Omaha World Herald and the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. They were married September 9, 1972. Leona loved family gatherings where she loved cooking for all her kids and grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charlie; husband, Roger in 2018; brother Lonnie McMullen. Leona is survived by her children and spouses, Barbara (Don) Royal, Elvis (Val) Jacobsen, Linda Miller, Lynne (Rick) Barr; stepsons Roger "Mike" (Dixie) Andersen, Mary (Don) Burzynski, Nancy (Richard) Wilson; nieces; nephews; siblings, Lucille (Jerry) Ord, Leonard (Lois) McMullen, Betty Stortenbecker, Patrick (Nancy) McMullen; sister-in-law, Patricia McMullen. Visitation Monday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday 11a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Leona will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.