Leonard L. Ratliff, age 78, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny; sister, Diana; brother, Cork; and brother-in-law, Ernie Dearinger. Survivors include his wife, Faye Ratliff of Missouri Valley; children, John Ratliff and wife Cindy of Missouri Valley, Mike Ratliff and wife Audra of Omaha, Neb., and Jerry Ratliff and wife Carrie of Mingo, Iowa; six grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Dearinger of Papillion, Neb., and Gracie Frazier of Council Bluffs. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m., all at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.