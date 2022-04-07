Menu
Leone McCarthy
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Leone McCarthy, age 92, passed away peacefully March 28, 2022. She was born November 10, 1929, to the late William and Loretto (Cavanaugh) Denning in Hancock, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by spouse, Donald McCarthy; sister, Mary Corine Sweeney; brothers, H. Michael "Mick" Denning and Gene Denning. Leona is survived by her children, Tim (Kathy) McCarthy, Mary Pat (Nick Hensheid) McCarthy, Ann (Rick) Chubbick, Letty McCarthy, Megan (Brian Decker) McCarthy, Joe (Michele) McCarthy, Catherine (Mark Tussey) McCarthy, Marita (Chuck Real) McCarthy Real; siblings, Bernard (Martha) Denning, Pauline Fischer, Angela McDonald, Kathleen (Mike) Dermody; sister-in-law, Eileen Denning; 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., at Saint Philip Neri - Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 8200 N 30th Street in Omaha on Saturday, April 9, 2022 with a visitation at the church an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
