The Daily Nonpareil
Leora Pedersen
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Leora Pedersen, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 7, 2020. She was born November 28, 1946 to the late Merlin and Margaret (Tripp) Hicks in Dunlap, IA. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and worked at National Indemnity for 45 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by nephews, Jason and Aaron Hicks; niece, Tammy Jensen; Sister-in-law, Linda Hicks. Leora is survived by daughters, Lora (Brien) Hines, Jeri (Brian) Carlin, Jami Pedersen; brothers, Gaylin Hicks (Chris), Jim Legge, and Gene Hicks; sister, Doris Hough (Don); 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Private Family Memorial Service is at the funeral home, Monday at 2 p.m. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
I was Josh's case manager for several years and visited him when he lived with Leora. What a kind, loving woman who would give anything for her family. I'm so sorry for your loss and my thoughts are with you all...
Jennifer (Thompson) West
December 11, 2020
