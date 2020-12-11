Leora Pedersen, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 7, 2020. She was born November 28, 1946 to the late Merlin and Margaret (Tripp) Hicks in Dunlap, IA. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and worked at National Indemnity for 45 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by nephews, Jason and Aaron Hicks; niece, Tammy Jensen; Sister-in-law, Linda Hicks. Leora is survived by daughters, Lora (Brien) Hines, Jeri (Brian) Carlin, Jami Pedersen; brothers, Gaylin Hicks (Chris), Jim Legge, and Gene Hicks; sister, Doris Hough (Don); 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Private Family Memorial Service is at the funeral home, Monday at 2 p.m. The family will direct memorials.