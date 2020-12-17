LeRoy V. Dollen, age 72, of Minden, Iowa, passed away December 15, 2020, as the result of injuries he sustained in an accident on November 16, 2020. He was born in Logan, Iowa, on July 12, 1948, to the late Velman and Ellinor (Ramsey) Dollen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jay Dollen; brother, Vernon Dollen and his wife of 52 years, Beverly Dollen, who had just passed away on November 29, 2020. LeRoy is survived by his children, Rochelle Parks, Jon Dollen and Kaylee Schneckloth (Jason); daughter-in-law, Jodi Dollen; siblings, Audrey Reed, Arlen Dollen (Linda) and Ardith Wellman (Randy); mother-in-law, Estella Witt; grandchildren, Lexie Kramer (Tim), Chelsey Phillips (Joe), Riley Dollen (Bethany), Delainey Dollen, Quincey, Macie, Colbie, Hank and Cal Schneckloth; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Knickson, Norah and Ben; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service. The family will direct memorials.