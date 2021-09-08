Menu
LeRoy Spurgeon
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
LeRoy Spurgeon, age 80, passed away September 4, 2021. He was born February 5, 1941, to the late John Sanford and Dorothy Louise (Wells) Spurgeon in Kansas City, KS. LeRoy proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired from Iowa Interstate Railroad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, John Dale Spurgeon. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Helen Lewis; children, Kenny Spurgeon, Kyle (Cindy) Spurgeon, Brian (Tara) Spurgeon and Cindy (Shawn) Blevins; siblings, Marieta Louise McMillen and Carolyn May Headrick; daughter-in-law, Carla Spurgeon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The family will direct memorials. His wife, Helen, respectfully requests those attending wear a mask.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
