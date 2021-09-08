LeRoy Spurgeon, age 80, passed away September 4, 2021. He was born February 5, 1941, to the late John Sanford and Dorothy Louise (Wells) Spurgeon in Kansas City, KS. LeRoy proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired from Iowa Interstate Railroad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, John Dale Spurgeon. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Helen Lewis; children, Kenny Spurgeon, Kyle (Cindy) Spurgeon, Brian (Tara) Spurgeon and Cindy (Shawn) Blevins; siblings, Marieta Louise McMillen and Carolyn May Headrick; daughter-in-law, Carla Spurgeon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The family will direct memorials. His wife, Helen, respectfully requests those attending wear a mask.