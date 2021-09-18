Menu
Leslie Stienblock
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Leslie D. Stienblock, age 92, passed away at Risen Son Christian Village on September 17, 2021. He was born in Wall Lake, IA., on April 4, 1929, to the late Harm and Myrtle Stienblock. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 15 brothers and sisters. Leslie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mickey; children Michael Riehle (Rebecca), Steve Riehle (Janelle), Kathy Montello (Doug), Susan Blankenship (Ty), Mary McCumber (Ken), Michael Stienblock, Diane McFarland; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grand children; 2 great great grandchildren; sister Mae Wallen; many other family and friends. Visitation Monday 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Leslie was a joy to care for! I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a great person. Sending my condolences and sympathy. -Kristen (home health aide with CHI)
Kristen
Work
September 18, 2021
