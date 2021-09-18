Leslie D. Stienblock, age 92, passed away at Risen Son Christian Village on September 17, 2021. He was born in Wall Lake, IA., on April 4, 1929, to the late Harm and Myrtle Stienblock. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 15 brothers and sisters. Leslie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mickey; children Michael Riehle (Rebecca), Steve Riehle (Janelle), Kathy Montello (Doug), Susan Blankenship (Ty), Mary McCumber (Ken), Michael Stienblock, Diane McFarland; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grand children; 2 great great grandchildren; sister Mae Wallen; many other family and friends. Visitation Monday 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.