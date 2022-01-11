Linda K. Briggs, age 69, of Bellevue, Nebraska, passed away January 8, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Linda was born July 1, 1952 in Omaha to the late William and Viola (Knapp) Andersen. She graduated from Omaha South High School. Linda married Earl Briggs on November 23, 1973. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Driggers and brothers, Robert and Dick Andersen. Linda is survived by her husband, Earl; daughters, Becky Briggs, Carrie (Donald) Mabe; son, Michael Briggs; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gilbert (Gladys) Andersen, Ronald (Michelle) Andersen; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.