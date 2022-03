Linda Schmitt, age 69, passed away December 10, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, 2022, with rosary recitation starting at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Church. Complete notice to follow.