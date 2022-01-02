Linda Schmitt, age 69, passed away December 10, 2021, after an extended battle with cancer. She was born June 19, 1952, to the late Oliver and Agnes (Basler) Moser, in Hillsboro, Mo. Linda was united in marriage to Thomas "Tom" Schmitt, on February 11, 1978, in Festus, Mo. Linda and Tom were introduced by two of Linda's sisters, who worked with Tom at the newspaper in Festus. Linda and Tom were proud parents of three children, two daughters and a son. She had a variety of interests, but Linda thoroughly enjoyed four things working with flowers, caring for birds, interior decorating and her nine grandchildren; the last being the most important to her. She developed an interest in interior decorating shortly after Linda and Tom married, when she took a job in Tom's father's paint and wallpaper store. Linda enjoyed helping customers pick out wallpaper, and she quickly learned that she was quite good at matching patterns and paint colors. Over time, Linda's interest in interior decorating expanded into accessories. In fact, she loved decorating so much that it continued to be a part of the rest of her life. She would change the accessories in her home every couple of months, generally tied to holidays or the changing seasons. When spring arrived, Linda would turn her attention to flowering outdoor plants. She loved all kinds of flowers and would encircle her home and yard with a wide variety. She would care for them daily to reveal the natural beauty of each plant. Linda's other key outdoor interest was birds. All sorts of birdhouses were sprinkled among her outdoor flowers and birdfeeders were placed at various places in the backyard, each located where Linda could observe them from her back deck. Although hummingbirds were her favorite, she loved to watch all sorts of birds as they came and went. Regardless of the weather, she always made certain that the birds were fed. When the weather turned cold, Linda would change the type of birdseed she put out, and as soon as the snow stopped flying, Linda was out clearing the feeders so the birds could easily feed themselves. Linda also enjoyed a variety of sports, with baseball being her favorite. Linda's love for baseball developed at a young age; she loved to play softball with her siblings and continued to enjoy the sport throughout her life. Being one of eight kids, having one-on-one time with her father was always limited, but she said her happiest childhood moments were those she spent playing catch with her dad. As a grandmother she gave up running the bases, but was always ready to pitch to her grandchildren whenever they wanted to swing a bat. She was a huge fan of the Omaha Storm Chasers and attended numerous home games every season. Linda's other interests included cross-stitching, dabbling in small antiques, attending quilt bingos (although she never won a quilt), singing in various church and community choirs and keeping up with family and friends via Facebook. Her faith was important to her. She attended services regularly and taught youth religious classes at several different churches. Linda's greatest joy in life was being a grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren whether one-on-one or in groups. Grandma was always up for playing a game, watching a movie, reading a book or, of course, playing softball. She didn't care what she was doing as long as she could spend time doing it with her grandchildren. Although she claimed to be somewhat shy, Linda never met a stranger. She openly responded to anyone who spoke to her. She constantly reminded her husband and her children to be aware of other people, particularly the elderly who might be lonely. She always said, "I might be the only person they talk to today," and she wanted to be sure they didn't feel ignored. Linda will be remembered most for her smile. It was always warm and welcoming, and it was her smile that served as an unspoken invitation for people to engage her in conversation. She was a joy to her family, friends and to anyone whose path she crossed. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. In addition to her husband of 43 years, Linda is survived by daughters, Angela (Jay) Jackson and Tiffany (Chad) Nation; son, Matt (Tiffany Jane) Schmitt; grandchildren, Kassi Jackson, Zack Jackson, Mackenzie (Gabe) Mabry, Isaac Jackson, Thomas Schmitt, Theo Jackson, Ray Nation, Madeline Schmitt and Charlie Jackson; sisters, Diane (Jerry) Stoverink, Denise (Don) LaRue, Joan (Clem) Radin and Janet (John) Althauser; and brothers, Steven (Karen) Moser, Doug (Pam) Moser and Francis Moser. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, on January 7, 2022, with rosary recitation starting at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Church, with internment immediately afterwards at St. Joseph Cemetery. A luncheon at the church hall will be served following the services. Memorials may be directed to the Phoenix House, in Council Bluffs, where Linda's family hopes they will put a smile on someone else's face.