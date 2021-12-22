Menu
Linda Schultz
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Linda Schultz, age 71, passed away at Risen Son Christian Village on December 20, 2021. She was born February 12, 1950, to Oral and Edna (Clark) White in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Linda enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by niece, Jennifer White. Linda is survived by husband, Rodney Shultz; siblings, Gwendolyn (Leroy) Wilson, Oral Jr.(Julie) White, Vicki (Allan) Koopmeiners and Terri White; nephew, Jaiden White, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Linda she was a beautiful person and a good friend. Call me Terri. 402-880-8010
joann delashmutt
Friend
January 5, 2022
Rod so sorry to hear about Linda. Give me a call-402-570-6819 Dan
Dan Rice
December 31, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Linda was very special to us. We had some great times with her and will always remember her fondly. She was my "Rock n Roll Girl" from way back.
Cindy and Larry Reed
Friend
December 29, 2021
