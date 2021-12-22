Linda Schultz, age 71, passed away at Risen Son Christian Village on December 20, 2021. She was born February 12, 1950, to Oral and Edna (Clark) White in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Linda enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by niece, Jennifer White. Linda is survived by husband, Rodney Shultz; siblings, Gwendolyn (Leroy) Wilson, Oral Jr.(Julie) White, Vicki (Allan) Koopmeiners and Terri White; nephew, Jaiden White, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.