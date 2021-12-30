Menu
Linda Snipes
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Linda (Fenton) Snipes, age 72, passed away peacefully at Risen Son Christian Village, December 28, 2021. She was born May 7, 1949, to Virgil and Berdine Fenton, in Council Bluffs. Linda was a school teacher for 17 years at Full Gospel Christian Academy. Linda loved to sing and was in the choir at Full Gospel Assembly. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Doug Fenton. Linda is survived by husband of 52 years, Ray Snipes; children, Shannon Snipes and Misty Snipes; sister, Bobbie Menching; grandchildren, Dalton, Easton, Ashley, Amber and Alexandra. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Ray and the entire Snipes family. I had the pleasure of knowing Linda and Ray through being their Medicare insurance agent. I always enjoyed the visits with Linda and she will be missed very much! RIP Linda.
Jayne Klein
Other
January 13, 2022
Ray, so sorry for your loss. Praying God will comfort you and your family.. Semper Fi
Ed Kerns
Friend
January 12, 2022
Ray and family we are so sorry for your loss. Fond memories of Linda and you, Ray during years at Gull Gospel.
Jim and Ileen Morrow
January 6, 2022
My heart goes out to all the Snipes family! She was deeply loved by us all. A special friend indeed. Full Gospel is a special place, full of love and memories. I too loved to sing in the Choir. I´ll see you again in Heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Terry Harris Porter
Friend
January 2, 2022
As teens Linda and I were close friends. We had a lot of great times together. We lost touch over the years.I can still see her carrying the trays at A&W. I'm sorry to hear of her passing.
Claudette Moriarty(Emge)
Friend
December 31, 2021
My heart goes out to Ray and the kids. I've known Linda since before their wedding and we spent a lot of great times together. I'll miss her smile and laughter.
Patti Lawson
Friend
December 30, 2021
