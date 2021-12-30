Linda (Fenton) Snipes, age 72, passed away peacefully at Risen Son Christian Village, December 28, 2021. She was born May 7, 1949, to Virgil and Berdine Fenton, in Council Bluffs. Linda was a school teacher for 17 years at Full Gospel Christian Academy. Linda loved to sing and was in the choir at Full Gospel Assembly. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Doug Fenton. Linda is survived by husband of 52 years, Ray Snipes; children, Shannon Snipes and Misty Snipes; sister, Bobbie Menching; grandchildren, Dalton, Easton, Ashley, Amber and Alexandra. The family will direct memorials.