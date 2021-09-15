Linda Kennedy Wood, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 14, 2021 at her daughter's home in Harlan, Iowa. Linda was born April 4, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Joseph and Blanche (Newland) Kennedy. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1964. On July 21, 1967, Linda married Jerry "Jake" Wood in Omaha. Linda worked at Frito-Lay for 15 years, retiring in 2001. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Wood in 2017; sisters, Elaine Kennedy and Karen Rocha; brother, Gary Kennedy. Linda is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Christopher) Carpenter of Harlan; son, Brent (Traci) Wood of Red Oak, Iowa; grandchildren, Jessica (Quentin) Demanett, Trevor Wood, Matthew (Mikayla) Wood, Allyson Downing and Colton Downing, great-grandchildren, Maggie Wood, Hudson Olsen, Finley Wood, Baby Wood, Baby Demanett; brother, Dennis (Kathy) Kennedy of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Visitation with the family, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.