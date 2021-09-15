Menu
Linda Wood
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Linda Kennedy Wood, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 14, 2021 at her daughter's home in Harlan, Iowa. Linda was born April 4, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Joseph and Blanche (Newland) Kennedy. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1964. On July 21, 1967, Linda married Jerry "Jake" Wood in Omaha. Linda worked at Frito-Lay for 15 years, retiring in 2001. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Wood in 2017; sisters, Elaine Kennedy and Karen Rocha; brother, Gary Kennedy. Linda is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Christopher) Carpenter of Harlan; son, Brent (Traci) Wood of Red Oak, Iowa; grandchildren, Jessica (Quentin) Demanett, Trevor Wood, Matthew (Mikayla) Wood, Allyson Downing and Colton Downing, great-grandchildren, Maggie Wood, Hudson Olsen, Finley Wood, Baby Wood, Baby Demanett; brother, Dennis (Kathy) Kennedy of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Visitation with the family, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We lost a beautiful lady, and she will be deeply missed. Aunt Linda reminded me of my beautiful mom, they were very close until the passing of my mom. I'm so thankful that we stayed close to her after my mom passed. I'm so thankful, my kids and grandkids got to know this beautiful and wonderful lady. She will be missed, but now she will be reunited with all her loves ones up in heaven. God Bless, Victor, Lori, Dalton, Diego, Malachi, Josiah.
Victor Rocha
Family
September 16, 2021
Grew up in the same neighbor with Linda and her family. RIP.
David Skipton
September 15, 2021
My thoughts will remember her. She was a great mother, friend, and had a great family. Made me feel like family. I will miss her.
Parker
Friend
September 15, 2021
