Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Jensen
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Lois E. Jensen age 93, passed away February 24th 2021 in Omaha. Lois was born, November 18, 1927 to the late Charley and Pearl (Lusby) Hite and graduated from Fontenelle High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Earl M. Jensen in 1950. Lois retired from St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha after 23 years of service, and was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Council Bluffs. Lois lived in Council Bluffs from 1966 before moving to Omaha in 2012 to live with daughter Ann. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl in 2010, and 4 siblings. Lois is survived by daughters Rita R. Jensen, Dunlap, IA; Ann M. Jensen, Omaha, son Gail Jensen and wife Renee, Council Bluffs, grandchildren, Matthew (Teresa) Jensen, Keianna Jensen, Jamie (Brandon) Baker, Katie (Nate) Nadler, Mason Heredia-Pugh, 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Labre Indian School. Luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.