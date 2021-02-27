Lois E. Jensen age 93, passed away February 24th 2021 in Omaha. Lois was born, November 18, 1927 to the late Charley and Pearl (Lusby) Hite and graduated from Fontenelle High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Earl M. Jensen in 1950. Lois retired from St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha after 23 years of service, and was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Council Bluffs. Lois lived in Council Bluffs from 1966 before moving to Omaha in 2012 to live with daughter Ann. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl in 2010, and 4 siblings. Lois is survived by daughters Rita R. Jensen, Dunlap, IA; Ann M. Jensen, Omaha, son Gail Jensen and wife Renee, Council Bluffs, grandchildren, Matthew (Teresa) Jensen, Keianna Jensen, Jamie (Brandon) Baker, Katie (Nate) Nadler, Mason Heredia-Pugh, 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Labre Indian School. Luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center.