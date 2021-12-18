Lonnie D. Fairchild, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 16, 2021, at his home. Lonnie was born February 10, 1939, in Council Bluffs to the late David and Helen (Davis) Fairchild. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Lonnie married Virginia Ann Boyer on August 6, 1960. They were blessed with three children. Lonnie and his family lived in Bremerton, Washington where he worked as a foreman for the Naval Shipyard for 27 years, retiring in 1992. In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia in 2013. Lonnie is survived by his daughters, Christine (Landon) Dingman, Corrine Fairchild all of Council Bluffs; son, David (Grace) Fairchild of Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny (Kathy) Fairchild of Council Bluffs, Patrick Fairchild; sisters, Susan (Rich) Winch of Fanny Springs, Florida, Sandra (Merle) Lewis of Miami, Oklahoma, Bonnie (Mick) Stumph of Cannon City, Colorado; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. in Ridgewood Cemetery with military honors tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.