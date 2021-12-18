Menu
Lonnie Fairchild
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Lonnie D. Fairchild, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 16, 2021, at his home. Lonnie was born February 10, 1939, in Council Bluffs to the late David and Helen (Davis) Fairchild. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Lonnie married Virginia Ann Boyer on August 6, 1960. They were blessed with three children. Lonnie and his family lived in Bremerton, Washington where he worked as a foreman for the Naval Shipyard for 27 years, retiring in 1992. In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia in 2013. Lonnie is survived by his daughters, Christine (Landon) Dingman, Corrine Fairchild all of Council Bluffs; son, David (Grace) Fairchild of Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny (Kathy) Fairchild of Council Bluffs, Patrick Fairchild; sisters, Susan (Rich) Winch of Fanny Springs, Florida, Sandra (Merle) Lewis of Miami, Oklahoma, Bonnie (Mick) Stumph of Cannon City, Colorado; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. in Ridgewood Cemetery with military honors tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ridgewood Cemetery
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Christ Community Church
December 22, 2021
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your Loved One. Lonnie was an old friend from our adolescent years on Tostevin St. I have so many fond memories of him, his brother Dan and my brother Don all of us hanging out in the neighborhood. Riding bikes, playing outdoor games and battling on our homemade stilts. Great times and great memories. Hugs to all of his family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Carol Schnackenberg Gilardin
Friend
December 18, 2021
