Lori Kay Leach, age 64, passed away on October 28, 2020 at her home in St. Cloud, Fla. She was born in Council Bluffs. Lori graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1974. Mrs. Leach spent many years in Omaha, Neb., working and raising her family, before she eventually moved with her husband to Virginia, and then to Florida, where she enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren, watching the beautiful sunsets and taking trips to the beach, her happy place. Lori and James were married for 19 years. Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Maxine Grosse; and sister, Donna. She is survived by her husband, James; her sons, Nathan, Bryan, and James II; 3 daughters, Ashley, Keri, and Kelsey; 14 grandchildren; and her brother, Tom and his wife Sharon. The Celebration of Life for Lori Kay Leach, will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 11am at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.