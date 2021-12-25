Menu
Lori Krech
1958 - 2021
Lori Ann (Field) Krech age 62, of Hastings, Minnesota passed from this earth on the evening of December 4, 2021 after over 9 years of stubbornly fighting cancer. Lori was born in Onawa, Iowa, on August 25, 1958, to Jay C. and Orpha Jane (Hall) Field. She chose nursing as her career that would span over 40 years. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1977, she went on to earn her LPN degree, her Associate's degree in Registered Nursing, and her Bachelor's in Business Management. Over the years she received numerous specialty certifications in nursing. Lori lived her life with tremendous passion, flair, and sass; never doing anything half-hearted. Her hugs would squeeze the life out of you. Her laugh was contagious. Anyone who met her did not forget her. Lori is preceded in death by her father, Jay C. Field, in 1996, and her brother-in-law, Randy D. Price, in 2021. Survivors include her husband, John D. Krech, of Hastings, MN; son, Joshua Krech, of Hastings, MN; sons, Andrew Krech and Matthew Field, of Blaine, MN; mother, O. Jane Wiebesiek, of Council Bluffs, IA; sister, Nancy (Curt) Weber, of Freeport, FL; sister, Sue (Randy) Price, of Council Bluffs, IA; brother, Dan (Michele) Field, of Southport, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews that all held a special place in her heart. Several family members attended an online remembrance and celebration honoring Lori's life on December 10th. No formal services; interment by cremation.
My best friend my inspiration my sister for 62 years one day and one year apart!! I will carry all of our memories in my heart!! Always
Sue price
December 28, 2021
