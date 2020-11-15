Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lorna Hagar
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Lorna Hagar, age 79, passed away at Methodist Hospital November 9, 2020. She was born July 27, 1941, to the late Henry & May (Hiebrook) Frerichs in Hawarden, IA. Lorna graduated from LeMars Central High School with the class of 1958. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Frerichs. Lorna is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lowell Hagar; children, David Hagar (Vanessa), Angie Mannino (Ben) and Teresa Foote (Christopher); brother, Jim Frerichs (Gail); 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. A private family service was held.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.