Lou Ann Rath Engel, beloved wife of Curtis Engel, died on March 27th, 2022 in Geneva, IL. Lou Ann is survived by her son David W. Engel and daughter Tracy A. Engel Ribeiro and Grand Son Johhny Apida. Lou Ann and Curtis were married for 66 years. She will be missed greatly by all family and friends. Cremation, no service



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 30, 2022.