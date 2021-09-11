Loydene L. McGee (Stephenson), age 80, passed away in Council Bluffs on September 8, 2021. She was born on August 29, 1941, to Lloyd Lynn and Alice May (Violet) Stephenson in Council Bluffs, IA. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and grandson; Jesse McGee. Loydene is survived by her sister Linda McClellan, children, Bryan McGee (Teresa), Daniel McGee (Mindy), Jason McGee (Brandy). Grandchildren; Brianne, Justin, Mary, Caitlin and Heather and a great granddaughter Evelyn. Loydene was a life long resident of Council Bluffs, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School and working for Cogley Clinic/ Physicians Clinic for more than 35 years. No services will be held at the request of the deceased.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 11, 2021.