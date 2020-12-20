Harold & Jim, my heart aches for you. My family will always be grateful for the wonderful times we had with your parents. A lifetime of memories. Lu was one of the smartest women/nurses my mom knew and she always praised her. The care she provided my grandma while mom was wintering in Phoenix comforted mom more then words can express and grandma thought the world of Lu as well. What a blessing she was to all she encountered. You can be proud to have had such an angel in your lives.

Jim Farrell December 20, 2020