Luetta (Kardell) Petersen, age 90, passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1930 to the late Otto and Laura (Boeck) Kardell. Luetta was a Nurse at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for many years, and later worked for VNA. She also volunteered at the Red Cross and received many awards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Petersen Sr.; and siblings, Jimmy Kardell (Bonnie), Robert Kardell (Darlene), Clarence Kardell (Violet), Betty Aldrich (Charles), and infant sister Evelyn Kardell. Luetta is survived by sons, Jimmy Petersen, and Harold Petersen Jr. (Kim); granddaughter, Lindsey Conaway; brother, David Kardell (Joyce); and sisters-in-law, Bonnie, Darlene, and Katie Wood (Dean). Inurnment will be in Garner Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The family will direct memorials.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 20, 2020.