Luetta (Kardell) Petersen
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Luetta (Kardell) Petersen, age 90, passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1930 to the late Otto and Laura (Boeck) Kardell. Luetta was a Nurse at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for many years, and later worked for VNA. She also volunteered at the Red Cross and received many awards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Petersen Sr.; and siblings, Jimmy Kardell (Bonnie), Robert Kardell (Darlene), Clarence Kardell (Violet), Betty Aldrich (Charles), and infant sister Evelyn Kardell. Luetta is survived by sons, Jimmy Petersen, and Harold Petersen Jr. (Kim); granddaughter, Lindsey Conaway; brother, David Kardell (Joyce); and sisters-in-law, Bonnie, Darlene, and Katie Wood (Dean). Inurnment will be in Garner Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 20, 2020.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
There are so many of our church family who are no in the Kingdom of God. They are so missed by us, seeing them every Sunday, with a nod and a loving smile. What a beautiful and lovely soul she was. Such quiet beauty and a strong presence she gave to us every Sunday. She is so missed.
Beth Jacob, Wendy and Doug
Other
December 14, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. It is a terrible loss for all of us at Faith. Again, so sorry, she will be missed.
Beth Jacob & children
December 21, 2020
If you wish to make a memorial gift, I would highly recommend the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. Mom definitely put her blood, sweat, and tears into that hospital.
Harold Petersen, Jr.
December 20, 2020
Harold & Jim, my heart aches for you. My family will always be grateful for the wonderful times we had with your parents. A lifetime of memories. Lu was one of the smartest women/nurses my mom knew and she always praised her. The care she provided my grandma while mom was wintering in Phoenix comforted mom more then words can express and grandma thought the world of Lu as well. What a blessing she was to all she encountered. You can be proud to have had such an angel in your lives.
Jim Farrell
December 20, 2020
She was a beautiful person-inside and out. Comfort and peace to the Family and friends.
Linda Hunter
December 20, 2020
If you wish to make a memorial gift, I would highly recommend the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. Mom definitely put her blood, sweat, and tears into that hospital. http://www.jehfoundation.org/make-a-gift Harold Petersen, Jr.
