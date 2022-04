Lyle Dean Shanno, the son of Donald and Aletha (Haynes) Shanno, was born April 19, 1952, in Council Bluffs, IA. Lyle died at his home in Oakland, IA, on January 4, 2022, at the age of 69 years, 8 months, and 16 days. Lyle is survived by many relatives and friends. Interment will take place at a later date. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family.