Lynn Savin
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Lynn W. Savin "Bill", age 64 of Council Bluffs passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Bill was born on September 23, 1957 in Fremont, NE. to the late Donald and Mary (Rott) Savin. Bill married Lawana Yates on April 8, 1977. Bill worked as a self employed Craftsman retiring in 1994. Bill was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Larry Savin; Joseph Savin; sister, Donna Furey. Bill is survived by his wife, Lawana Savin; daughter, Robyn Johnson both of Council Bluffs; son, Tres Johnson; sister Jan Frederick; brother, Thomas and Susan Savin all of Omaha; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of Life Visitation on Wednesday From 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Memorial service on Thursday at 2 p.m., at Midlands Living Center, 2452 N. Broadway. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Midlands Living Center
2452 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
