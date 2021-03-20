Lynne Patricia Humphrey, age 58, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Carroll, IA. Lynne was born on August 12, 1962 in Council Bluffs, IA, and she was the daughter of Jerome and Ella (Stolz) Blum. She grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from St. Albert's High School in 1980. She attended St. Mary's College in Omaha and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. Lynne was married to John Blaine Humphrey on June 19, 1981 at Our Lady of Carter Lake by Father Michael O'Mera. She taught school in Omaha and they moved to Savage, MN, in 1985 where she operated a daycare center. The couple moved to Carroll in 1995 where Lynne did daycare and then worked for Kuemper High School as the food and nutrition director for many years. She has also worked at Lincoln Highway Pharmacy for many years and most recently at Swan Place. Lynne was a member of Habitat for Humanity and traveled to Mississippi to volunteer after hurricane Katrina. Lynne was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved her grandchildren and attending their activities. Lynne is survived by her children and their families: daughter Melissa Lamaak (Mike) of Auburn, daughter Jennifer Moreland (Tom) of West Lafayette, IN, son Andrew Humphrey (Ashley) of Carroll, and daughter Lauren Humphrey of West Des Moines; seven grandchildren: Carson, Tanner, Trevor, Mason, Morgan, Harper, and Hunter; her mother Ella Stolz of Council Bluffs; her father Jerome Blum (Jean) of Auburn; two sisters: Lisa Schwartz (Don) of Council Bluffs and Laura Weirich (Dale) of Council Bluffs; a sister-in-law Susan Steffens of Omaha; a niece Nicole; and three nephews: Scott, Jeremy, and Aaron. Lynne is also survived by her significant other Jerry Fleshner of Carroll. Lynne was preceded in death by her husband John in 2006; her in-laws Blaine and Geraldine Humphrey. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Central Church in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Gallegos officiating. Casket bearers will be Lynne's grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Central Church in Carroll from 5 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday at Central Church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. Those in attendance at Lynne's visitation and funeral are asked to abide by Covid-19 guidelines and facemasks are required at the church. A recording of Lynne's funeral will be available on the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home's YouTube channel within 24 hours of the service and a link will be provided on her obituary page at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2021.