Marciano "Mickey" Rocha age 84, passed away March 16, 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Mickey was born, June 2, 1936 in Council Bluffs to the late John and Clara (Acosta) Rocha and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954. He proudly served his country from 1954-57 in the US Army as Battery Clerk-60th Field Artillery in Germany. Mickey was united in marriage to Karen Kennedy and together raised their family until her passing in 1997 after 38 loving years. Mickey worked for the US Postal service for over 30 years retiring as Postal Clerk in 1992. He is also preceded in death by his parents, sister Della Hernandez, brother Nick Rocha, wife Karen 1997, daughter Jody Rocha 2010. Survivors include his children, son Victor Rocha (Lori), daughters Mickie Foote (Justin), Terry Contreas, Julie Fargnoli (Rick), Lisa Parsons (Aaron), 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brothers, John, Valentino (Janice), Ricardo Rocha, sisters, Marcelina Smith (Greg), Flora Falcon, Victoria Dominguez (Edward), Toni Adams, Shelia Rocha (Mike), many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Saturday 1 p.m., all at funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Refreshments and fellowship to follow at the Mile A Way. Family will direct memorials.