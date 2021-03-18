Menu
Marciano Rocha
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Marciano "Mickey" Rocha age 84, passed away March 16, 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Mickey was born, June 2, 1936 in Council Bluffs to the late John and Clara (Acosta) Rocha and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954. He proudly served his country from 1954-57 in the US Army as Battery Clerk-60th Field Artillery in Germany. Mickey was united in marriage to Karen Kennedy and together raised their family until her passing in 1997 after 38 loving years. Mickey worked for the US Postal service for over 30 years retiring as Postal Clerk in 1992. He is also preceded in death by his parents, sister Della Hernandez, brother Nick Rocha, wife Karen 1997, daughter Jody Rocha 2010. Survivors include his children, son Victor Rocha (Lori), daughters Mickie Foote (Justin), Terry Contreas, Julie Fargnoli (Rick), Lisa Parsons (Aaron), 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brothers, John, Valentino (Janice), Ricardo Rocha, sisters, Marcelina Smith (Greg), Flora Falcon, Victoria Dominguez (Edward), Toni Adams, Shelia Rocha (Mike), many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Saturday 1 p.m., all at funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Refreshments and fellowship to follow at the Mile A Way. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the family it was blessed to Him
David and Marie aaron
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. I didn't really know him but since they moved in next to me we always exchanged greetings. He seemed like a very nice man. Once again sorry for your loss.
Jim Ronk
March 20, 2021
I want to offer my condolences to the family. I lived in the Southend and attended Longfellow with Julie. So sorry for the loss of your Dad Julie.
Cindy Osborn ( Nation )
March 19, 2021
Rich Reed and Family
March 19, 2021
Prayer sent to the family.
Hubert Garrett
March 18, 2021
Sending you my deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one. He was a good man.
Daniel Bryant
March 18, 2021
