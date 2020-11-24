Margaret Ellen Church age 78, passed away November 21, 2020, at her home in Neola, IA. Margaret was born at home in Bentley, Iowa on November 23,1941, to the late Louis and Charlotte Ring. At the age of 5 the family moved to their farm in Neola. Margaret attended school and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Neola with the Class of 1960. She was united in marriage to Terry Church on September 17,1960. To this union 4 children were born, Brett 1962, Brenda 1965, Bridget 1966 and Brooke 1971. Margaret moved back to Neola in 1981 and owned and operated the Blue Moon for 4 years. She later worked at Mercy Hospital for 23 years, retiring in 2006. Margaret loved to travel, living in Munich Germany for 2 years, San Antonio for 9 years. She is preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Ring and sister Rosemary Ausdemore. Survivors include her 4 kids, Brett (Mary Kathryn) Church, Brenham, TX; Brenda Church, Bridget (Mike) Welch all Council Bluffs, Brooke Bratty, Omaha, Neb.; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Ring; sister, Shirley Masker; brother, Bob (Judy) Ring; sister. Carrie (Tom) Davis; nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 3 p.m. all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Friday 10 a.m. at Neola Township Cemetery.