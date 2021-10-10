Menu
Margaret Fink
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Margaret Vivian Fink, age 79, passed away at her residence in Corpus Christi, Texas, on September 29, 2021. Margaret was born May 24, 1942, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harold V. Peterson and Vivian (Kortz) Peterson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Harold; husband Dale; daughter Mary Jo. Survivors include her children Dale Fink Jr., Julie (Allen) Libbe, Timothy (Michelle) Fink, all of Texas; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother Donald Peterson; sisters-in-law Darlene Tippery, of Florida, Kathy Lawrence, of Texas, Geraldine (Sonny) Smith; brothers-in-law Derald Fink, Bob (Judy) Fink, all of Glenwood, many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill reception Center.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Oct
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Mrs. Fink was a dear lady and always had her door open to warmth and a good meal. It was always fun to be at their house with Paul "RAT" Fink. Rip Margaret ""RAT"" Fink.
Alex J. Karras
Family
October 10, 2021
