Margaret Vivian Fink, age 79, passed away at her residence in Corpus Christi, Texas, on September 29, 2021. Margaret was born May 24, 1942, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harold V. Peterson and Vivian (Kortz) Peterson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Harold; husband Dale; daughter Mary Jo. Survivors include her children Dale Fink Jr., Julie (Allen) Libbe, Timothy (Michelle) Fink, all of Texas; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother Donald Peterson; sisters-in-law Darlene Tippery, of Florida, Kathy Lawrence, of Texas, Geraldine (Sonny) Smith; brothers-in-law Derald Fink, Bob (Judy) Fink, all of Glenwood, many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill reception Center.