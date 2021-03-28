Margaret E. "Marge" Frost, age 85, passed away on March 27, 2021. She was born in Glenwood, Iowa on March 22, 1936, to the late Willie and Hazel (McDowell) Brandon. Marge and her late husband, Gary, were farmers and she was very involved with 4-H. In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Smith; and siblings, Janet Choplick, Sharon Cordel, Don Brandon, William Brandon, and Dale Dwayne Brandon. Marge is survived by her children, Vicki Frost, Susan Frost-Smith (Gary Smith), and Lora Walter (Gene); special daughter, Annette DeRond; brother, Galen Brandon (Opal); sister, Patricia Georig (Jim); 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to West Pottawattamie County 4-H. The celebration of life will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website, and the family requests those attending wear a mask.