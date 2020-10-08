Margaret M. Wilt age 64 passed away October 5, 2020 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. Margaret was born in Omaha on November 13, 1955, to the late William R. and Margaret S. (Sullivan) Wilt. She worked many years in Housekeeping. Visitation Friday 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., followed by funeral at 1:30 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Margaret will be laid to rest with her parents in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.