Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Schooff
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Margaret Joan Kennard Zitzman Schooff January 23, 1938 December 7, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Margaret; fathers, Rex Kennard and Henry Zitzman; and daughter-in-law Sharon Lord Schooff. Survived by husband, Maury; children: Richard Maury (Becky), Michael Douglas (Catherine), and Rebecka Sue Oxner; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lewis Henry Zitzman, and David Evans (Linda) Zitzman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation: Monday, December 27, at Mortuary from 4 to 8p.m., with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service: Tuesday, December 28, with Viewing from 10 to 10:45a.m., followed by Service at 11a.m., at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE. The Service will be broadcast online for those who are unable to attend. Please click the link to join the webinar:
Webinar. Burial in Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the charity of your choice.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Dec
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.