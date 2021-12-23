Margaret Joan Kennard Zitzman Schooff January 23, 1938 December 7, 2021
Preceded in death by mother, Margaret; fathers, Rex Kennard and Henry Zitzman; and daughter-in-law Sharon Lord Schooff. Survived by husband, Maury; children: Richard Maury (Becky), Michael Douglas (Catherine), and Rebecka Sue Oxner; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lewis Henry Zitzman, and David Evans (Linda) Zitzman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation: Monday, December 27, at Mortuary from 4 to 8p.m., with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service: Tuesday, December 28, with Viewing from 10 to 10:45a.m., followed by Service at 11a.m., at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE. The Service will be broadcast online for those who are unable to attend. Please click the link to join the webinar: Webinar
. Burial in Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the charity of your choice
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 23, 2021.