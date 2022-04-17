Margaret "Peggy" Wilson, age 76, April 14, 2022. She was born May 25, 1945 to John and Blossum (Brown) Dickey in Shelby, OH. Peggy is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, David and Terri Wilson, Patrick and Kari Wilson, Terry and Gina Wilson; sister, Jean Olinger; grandchildren, Mallorie Mikels (Clark), Paige Gardner (Leonard), Brady Wilson, Megan (Gunnar) Glasgo, Nicholas Wilson (Siana), Benjamin (Daisy) Wilson, Allison Wilson, Brandon Wilson, Tamara Wilson, Mesfin Wilson, Scott Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Crystal Cushman (Mitch), Tyler Kermoade (Ashley) and Morgan Gentile-Turner; great grandchildren, Evelyn Gardner, Jay Cushman and Cory Cushman, Noa Wilson, Warren Gardner, Scarlett Glasgo, Denver Mikels, Garrett Ker-moade; a host of other family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David "Bud" Wilson; grandson, Marc Wilson; her brother, John Dickey; and sister, Pauline Dickey. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 17, 2022.