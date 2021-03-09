Marian Lucille Frohardt, age 92, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away March 5, 2021 in Raymore. Lucille was born March 31, 1928 in a farmhouse just outside of Hancock, Iowa to the late Walter and Marguerite (Mischler) Meyer. The middle child and only girl, she was often teased by her brothers, Milton and Delmar. Lucille graduated from Oakland, Iowa High School in 1945 where she was a member of the Honor Society, Student Senate, Mixed Chorus and the School Plays. She continued her studies and graduated from Van Sant Business School in Omaha, Nebraska. She was engaged to Wayne Frohardt on her birthday, March 31, 1951 and married on October 14, 1951 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with four children, Alan, Kathleen, Marilyn and Beverly. Lucille worked at Iowa Western Community College where she was the secretary to the business manager for a few years. Lucille was an active member at Valley View Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, VBS and loved helping in the kitchen for wedding showers, weddings and funerals. She loved being behind the scenes making life more joyful for others. Later in life, Wayne and Lucille attended Midland Church in Council Bluffs. Lucille's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved spending time with each one learning about their lives, hopes, and dreams. She was an accomplished seamstress and lovingly spent hours making clothes for her children and grandchildren. Lucille leaves a legacy of serving others, her love for playing the piano, gardening and flowers, especially roses. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Frohardt in 2015 and her brothers, Delmar and Milton. Lucille is survived by her children, Alan (Vicky) Frohardt of Council Bluffs, Kathleen (Brad) Dirks of Belton, Missouri, Marilyn (Clark) Jennings of Seattle, Washington, Beverly (Andrew) Winstrom of Omaha; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held on Wednesday with inurnment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse.