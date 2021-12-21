Marian Meis, age 81, of Crescent, Iowa passed away at her home on December 19, 2021. Marian was born June 9, 1940, in Reading, Minnesota to the late Elmer and Marie (Natte) Van Meveren. She graduated high school and married Bill J. Meis on July 13, 1961 in Granville, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Lorie and Troy. Marian worked for Meis Tool for many years and retired as an executive secretary for CHI-Immanuel Hospital in 2011. She was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Omaha. In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her sisters, Norma, Marlys and Rosella; brothers, Elmer, Alvie and Roger. Marian is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Meis ; daughter, Lorie (Tony) Arrick; son, Troy Meis all of Crescent; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barb Pap and Linda (John) Burke; nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 7745 Military Ave. in Omaha. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at the church with a lunch immediately following at the church. Interment St. Bridget's Cemetery, Honey Creek, Iowa. The family will direct memorials.